Pakistani Celebrities mark Muharram with emotional tributes

During this Holy Month, Muslims all over the world observe mourning.

Muharram is observed by Muslims with great respect and deep sorrow.

Pakistani celebrities are honouring Ashura with the utmost respect and dignity.

The first holy month of the Islamic calendar, Muharram al-Haram is very important in terms of religion. During this holy month, Muslims all across the world observe sadness and suffering due to the Shahdah of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the loving grandson of our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Muslims grieve this month (R.A).

Muharram saw the terrible Battle of Karbala, which led to Hussain Ibn-e-painful Ali’s demise. Muharram is observed by Muslims all over the world with great respect and deep sorrow.

Muharram is observed by all Muslims in Pakistan with reverence and holiness. In the spirit of Shuhada E Karbala, they cook and share food.

Celebrities from Pakistan are also creating their own heartfelt messages for Muharram. Celebrities from Pakistan are also sending condolence messages.

Many famous people are honouring the most courageous Shuhada of all time by giving references to historical occasions. These are the sentimental tributes made by Pakistani celebrities to Hazrat Imam Hussain R.A. and the Shuhada E. Karbala.

Have a look:

