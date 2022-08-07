Advertisement
Pakistani celebrities observing Muharram with respect

Articles
  • During this Holy Month, Muslims all over the world observe mourning.
  • Muharram is observed by Muslims with great respect and deep sorrow.
  • Actors including Natasha Ali, Naveed Raza, Resham, Yumna Zaidi, Sadia Imam, and many others are observing this month.
The first month of the Islamic calendar, Muharram, is very important in terms of religion. During this Holy Month, Muslims over the world observe mourning. The Shahdah of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S), the adored grandson of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), has caused the Muslims to mourn this month in great depth.

In Muharram, the terrible Battle of Karbala took place, which led to the sad martyrdom of Hussain Ibn-e-Ali (A.S) and his innumerable supporters. Muharram is observed by Muslims all over the world with great respect and deep sorrow.

Shia actors include Raza Talish, Natasha Ali, Naveed Raza, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Komal Rizvi, Madiha Rizvi, Zubi Majeed, Resham, Yumna Zaidi, Sadia Imam, and many others are observing Muharram with respect. Additionally, they shared events on social media that occurred during Muharram ul Haram.

Here are a few social media posts made by actors who observe Muharram and the month with respect.

Natasha Ali arrived in Iraq at the beginning of Muharram and has been sharing various pictures of her travels there. Outside the Majlis, she was also spotted making food for the Sabeel.

Pictures of the Sabeel that Naveed Raza set up outside his home have been circulated on social media. The actor is occupied with Muharram ul Haram rituals. He can be seen donning a T-shirt with the name of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) printed on it.

Alizeh Feroze shared a photo of herself taken in Najaf, Iraq. Stories of Muharram have also been posted by Feroze Khan.

Atress Resham also cooked food at her home for the Nayyaz of Muharram Ul Haram.

Have a look at her pictures.

Syeda Bushra Iqbal shared Salam E Aqidat and prayed for the spread and amplification of love for Ahl E Bait in people’s hearts.

Sadia Imam, who belongs to the Ahl E Tashi sect as well, visited Iraq in 2020 and participated in Muharram celebrations there. Sadia Imam travelled to Karbala and shared photographs taken at the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) She uploaded her old pictures from Karbala on this Muharram.

