Pakistani Celebrities observing Youm-e-Ashura with video messages 

Muharram 2022: Youm-e-Ashur being observed today
Youm-e Ashur (Muharram 10th) is being observed with religious solemnity today Under...
Youm-e-Ashur is honoured globally with the appropriate solemnity and holiness today. The 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram, known as Youm-e-Ashura, is the most revered day in Islamic history and the day on which Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his followers made the greatest sacrifices in order to preserve Islam. Shia Muslims observe various mourning customs and commemorative processions to remember the catastrophe.
Celebrities from Pakistan are also honouring Ashura with the utmost respect and dignity. Actors turned to social media to send video messages on Youm-e-Ashura, including Nadia Hussain, Yumna Zaidi, Ahsan Khan, Aagha Ali, and others.
Take a look:
