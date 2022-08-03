Pakistani guy wins Dubai crown prince’s heart with brave act

Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan Bin Mohammed lauds a delivery lad for his bravery. Well, the young man Abdul Hakeem removed concrete blocks from a busy road in Dubai during peak traffic hours since the blocks were obstructing the flow of traffic.

Abdul Ghafoor, a Pakistani delivery boy, was on his way to deliver an order when he noticed the concrete blocks. He stopped, waited for the traffic to pass, and then lifted the concrete blocks clear of the road.

He afterward uploaded his video on the internet, where it quickly became popular and was seen by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohhammed. “an act of goodness to be praised in Dubai, can someone point me to this man?” the Prince added. This is his tweet.

An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man? pic.twitter.com/clEIWQQe3A Advertisement — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 31, 2022

The Pakistani rider claimed that he is still in disbelief over the Crown Prince’s inquiry.