Pakistani prodigy’s beautiful performance wins hearts

Some talented artists get the praise and attention they deserve, but many others don’t.

Recently, a video of a young singer named Arshman Naeem singing the qawwali Kali Kali Zulfon has been making the rounds on the internet. The master singer Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan first sang the qawwali.

The talented young man’s video was watched more than 900,000 times on Instagram, and it got the same number of compliments and comments. Netizens were blown away by Naeem’s angelic voice, and Pakistani celebrities were quick to praise him as well. Asim Azhar, a famous musician from Pakistan, praised the young boy’s skill.

Naeem wrote on his official Instagram account: “This one’s for all the NFAK fans out there.”

With a fan following of 300K+ on Instagram alone, the rising star is set to shine bright in the coming years.

