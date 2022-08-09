Singer Ashir reveals how Indian music label took advantage of him

Young Pakistani musician Ashir tells how Saga Music, an Indian record label, deceived him for his song “Kaise Bhula Dun.”

It is well known that Indian record companies plagiarise the music of well-known Pakistani musicians. Abrar-ul-“Nach Haq’s Punjabaan” and Hadiqa Kiani’s “Boohey Barian” are two recent examples of this copying and stealing.

Major artists can file lawsuits against these Indian businesses, including Hadiqa, Abrar, and even Atif Aslam.

Young and aspiring Pakistani singer and songwriter Ashir is paving his path in the music business. The 26-year-old composer writes and performs unique songs. “Kaise Bhula Dun” is one of his popular songs.

Also Read Sara Ali Khan has the cutest reply when asked of Ranveer SIngh Ranveer Singh's mind-blowing photo shoot has caused the internet to go viral....

Advertisement

In a brief interview, Ashir explains that in order to assist with the creation and promotion of the song’s video, he sent a demo of the song to the Indian record label Saga Music. After hearing the demo, the company’s content manager was impressed.

Ashir gave Saga Music the song rights after agreeing the terms and conditions, and they made his music video and promoted it in exchange.