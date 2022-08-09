Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Pakistani singer Ashir reveals how Indian music label took advantage of him
Pakistani singer Ashir reveals how Indian music label took advantage of him

Pakistani singer Ashir reveals how Indian music label took advantage of him

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistani singer Ashir reveals how Indian music label took advantage of him

Singer Ashir reveals how Indian music label took advantage of him

Advertisement

Young Pakistani musician Ashir tells how Saga Music, an Indian record label, deceived him for his song “Kaise Bhula Dun.”

It is well known that Indian record companies plagiarise the music of well-known Pakistani musicians. Abrar-ul-“Nach Haq’s Punjabaan” and Hadiqa Kiani’s “Boohey Barian” are two recent examples of this copying and stealing.

Major artists can file lawsuits against these Indian businesses, including Hadiqa, Abrar, and even Atif Aslam.

Young and aspiring Pakistani singer and songwriter Ashir is paving his path in the music business. The 26-year-old composer writes and performs unique songs. “Kaise Bhula Dun” is one of his popular songs.

Also Read

Sara Ali Khan has the cutest reply when asked of Ranveer SIngh
Sara Ali Khan has the cutest reply when asked of Ranveer SIngh

Ranveer Singh's mind-blowing photo shoot has caused the internet to go viral....

Advertisement

In a brief interview, Ashir explains that in order to assist with the creation and promotion of the song’s video, he sent a demo of the song to the Indian record label Saga Music. After hearing the demo, the company’s content manager was impressed.

Ashir gave Saga Music the song rights after agreeing the terms and conditions, and they made his music video and promoted it in exchange.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle  ‘fantasized about becoming a princess’ 'Can she justify that?'
Meghan Markle  ‘fantasized about becoming a princess’ 'Can she justify that?'
Sonam Kapoor’s son Vayu turned 6 months old on Monday
Sonam Kapoor’s son Vayu turned 6 months old on Monday
Prince Andrew could be forced out of the Royal Lodge within months
Prince Andrew could be forced out of the Royal Lodge within months
Rihanna faces backlash for wearing $1 million ring at Super Bowl show
Rihanna faces backlash for wearing $1 million ring at Super Bowl show
Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were photographed in Mumbai
Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were photographed in Mumbai
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry intend to make debut at Met Gala, after Coronation
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry intend to make debut at Met Gala, after Coronation
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story