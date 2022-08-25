Pakistani stars who left Showbiz after getting rapid fame

Pakistani stars with memorable performances have always been a blessing for the Pakistani drama business.

The project and the actor’s performance, as before, ultimately determine success despite the fact that there is more competition than ever. Only a small number of Pakistani performers—and actors around the world where Pakistani dramas are watched—have achieved instant popularity.

However, despite receiving numerous excellent offers, these actors utterly caught the audience off guard when they decided to part ways.

Anyone who wishes to pursue acting as a profession must devote their time and energy to it because it is a difficult and physically demanding occupation. Due to their passion for the performing arts, some Pakistani actors continued to perform even though they were employed elsewhere.

The actors on this list were all natural actors with a lot to give, yet they lacked enthusiasm for acting. They all elected to focus their attention on their other careers because of this, and they all did well in those industries.

The following is a list of Pakistani actors who were fortunate enough to achieve overnight stardom but who afterwards opted to give up acting:

Shehnaz Sheikh

Shehnaz Sheikh’s name is at the top of the list for a good reason—despite appearing in just two drama serials—she has garnered more popularity and admiration from viewers than the majority of actresses do in their whole careers! Tanhaiyan and Ankahi are still regarded as classics.

Shehnaz Sheikh took the lead roles in both of these dramas, which helped her become well-known outside of Pakistan. She impressed people so much that she was offered the lead role in the Bollywood movie Hina. After that, though, Shehnaz Sheikh vanished entirely from the public eye, and people continue to ponder why she chose to call it quits on such a lucrative career.

Shehnaz Sheikh admitted in an interview that she struggled greatly while portraying Zara in Tanhaiyan. She decided to become a teacher since she is a free spirit and likes to do what makes her happy.

She enjoys spending time with children, so teaching them looked like the ideal profession for her. She acknowledged in the interview that she lacks the tolerance necessary to work with grownups.

She also thinks of herself as a sloth who dislikes venturing outside of her comfort zone, which is something she would have had to do if she had chosen to become an actress. Shehnaz Sheikh also questions why, after only two dramas, people keep asking her to return.

Even though she feels she is not suited for the acting business, she will always be recognized and cherished for the roles she played.

Ashir Azeem

One of the main characters in the drama serial Dhuwan was played by Ashir Azeem. He was also the author of this drama. Ashir, who had a wealth of experience in the Customs division, used his expertise to write a drama that ended up being an emotional thriller.

His character and performance were the show’s shining points. People were eager to learn more about him once the drama finished and waited to see him on television, but he didn’t appear until the movie Maalik, which he made many years later.

Both of these undertakings made it clear that Ashir Azeem wants to use his knowledge and abilities to improve society. He did not, however, choose acting as a legitimate career because it did not meet his expectations.

He is currently residing in Canada with his family and utilizing his YouTube channel to share his experiences with others. He frequently discusses systemic injustices on social media and defends the rights of minorities.

Ashir undoubtedly had the talent and screen presence to succeed in the acting business, but he decided against it because it wasn’t his main objective in life.

Syed Qasim Shah

Alpha Bravo Charlie’s Captain Gulsher stood out due to the acting and demeanor. Syed Qasim Shah performed the part expertly. He received the part when the public praised his performance in Sunehry Din.

Since Alpha Bravo Charlie was the sequel to Sunehry Din, the majority of the main actors was chosen from that film. When Syed Qasim was chosen to portray the part of Gulsher, he was a Captain.

He received a lot of love and admiration from the people, but he was never again seen in a theater. He did this because he still wanted to serve in the military. He is currently employed by the IT division after retiring as a colonel.

Recently, Syed Qasim revealed that he was developing a movie. He also shared a photo of himself and Ahad Raza Mir. He is one of the actors on the list who stopped acting but are still visible in some of the roles related to show business and is quite active on social media.

In a show, he discussed how his involvement in Alpha Bravo Charlie continues to win him fans. Syed Qasim does not hesitate to remain a public presence, in contrast to some of the other actors who gave up acting.

Alpha Bravo Captain Kashif Kirmani The drama’s Charlie had the most intense emotional arc. After impressing the audience with his performance, he abruptly left the scene.

His son died and the rest of the family suffered serious injuries as a result of a devastating fire that broke out in his family home in 2014. Abdullah Mehmood has made a deliberate effort to avoid the spotlight.

When he was chosen to portray Captain Kashif, he was also a member of the military. It appears that he had different goals and aspirations from many of the other actors on the list, which is why he stopped acting.

Shahnaz Khawaja

In the drama series Alpha Bravo Charlie, Shahnaz Khawaja portrayed Shahnaz. The audience was deeply affected by the part and the performance.

Shahnaz, however, only made that one appearance on Pakistani television, and that was it! Despite the actress being adored by the public, she declined to work on any other projects.

She has, however, served as a model for a number of top global companies throughout the years. She relocated to the US in 1998, marking the beginning of her career there in show business. She then continued her studies in mental health.

She is currently employed by the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill as an Assistant Director for Resilience and Recovery Strategies.

Naimal Khawar Khan

Naimal Khawar, of all the performers that entered the entertainment industry recently, achieved unparalleled success when she portrayed Izza in Anaa.

She made her acting debut in the movie Verna, but it was her role in Anaa that brought her tremendous popularity and adulation. The news that she was getting married to Hamza Ali Abbasi spread like wildfire just as everyone was curious about what her next project would be and eager to learn more about her.

She also stated that she was giving up acting because she preferred other forms of art, such as painting and drawing, and that acting was not something she wanted to devote her time to. It wouldn’t be incorrect to argue that Naimal managed to gain more fame than many other actresses who have been working for years, despite having given no television interviews and used zero public relations strategies.



Even though she has been away from show business, her marriage to Hamza Ali Abbasi and her decision to keep her accounts public have not diminished her image as a celebrity.

Naimal Khawar had the opportunity to become the next major star in the business, but she decided against it.

