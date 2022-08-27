Advertisement
Palace released a statement endorsing pregnant Meghan Markle

  • Meghan Markle postponed engagements.
  • the Palace stood by her.
  • She was in Sydney for the Invictus Games.
When Meghan Markle postponed engagements during her 2018 visit to Australia due to pregnancy, the Palace stood by her.

When the effects of her pregnancy began to show, the Duchess of Sussex was in Sydney for the Invictus Games.

“After a hectic program, the Duke and Duchess have chosen to slightly reduce The Duchess’s itinerary for the next several days, ahead of the final week and a half of the trip,” according to a statement released by the location at the time.

After the debut of her first podcast episode, the Duchess of Sussex has drawn criticism in the UK.

Due to a few statements she made on the podcast, Meghan Markle came under fire from both British academics and supporters of the royal family.

Screenshots of the “supporting” message the palace released for Meghan have been posted by royal enthusiasts.

