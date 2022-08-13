Advertisement
Pankaj Tripathi on Bollywood's "cancel culture"

Pankaj Tripathi on Bollywood’s “cancel culture”

Pankaj Tripathi on Bollywood’s “cancel culture”
  • Pankaj Tripathi has spoken out against the cancellation culture that is prevalent in Bollywood.
  • Both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, which are both starring Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan
  • Tripathi stated that everyone has the right to give their opinion in a “democratic society”.
Recently, Pankaj Tripathi provided his response to the pervasive cancel culture that is prevalent in Bollywood.

“It would break my heart to know that whatever I said or did caused someone else emotional pain. I have no intention of causing harm to anybody.”

He went on to say: “I will not judge those individuals who have made the decision not to see the movie because I will respect their choice. I don’t know what more to say.”

However, he also stated that everyone has the right to give their opinion in what he referred to as a “democratic society.” According to Tripathi, films are a significant medium for generating revenue for the nation, which is then used for the improvement of society. However, he also stated that this revenue is then used for the betterment of society.

Both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, which are both starring Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, are now facing significant controversy on social media, with many users calling for a boycott of both films.

