Pankaj Tripathi says Primary criteria for acting is not money

Pankaj Tripathi got in touch with a major newspaper and talked about star fees.

Happiness, not money, should be the main reason to act.

In response, the actor talked about how he feels about star fees and what he thinks about them.

Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most talented and well-mannered actors in Bollywood. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Sacred Games, Tripathi has shown how good an actor he is, how versatile he is, and how much he can do. He was last seen in Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, which wasn’t very well received. Now, he will be in the third season of the popular and well-liked show Criminal Justice. Today, August 26, Criminal Justice Adhura Sach comes out on an OTT platform.

Pankaj Tripathi was asked about the reevaluation of actor fees after the pandemic in an interview with The Indian Express. In response, the actor talked about how he feels about star fees and what he thinks about them. He said that being happy is the most important thing for actors, but it can’t help them run their homes. “When someone hires us, they hire us physically, mentally, and emotionally. Of course, when we choose scripts, we think about whether or not we’d like to work on them. Happiness, not money, should be the main reason to act. But happiness alone won’t help me take care of my family or do the things I want and need to do. The actor said, “I can’t go into a store and tell the owner, “Give me things, and I’ll give you happiness in return.”

Pankaj Tripathi also talked about how actors have a social duty as taxpayers. “The government has helped pay for our education. I went to the National School of Drama to learn how to act” (NSD). So, I pay my taxes as a duty to my job and my country, so that another young man from a small village can dream of becoming an actor and get training from a government-funded institution, just like I did. “That’s how I see it,” he said.

Also Read Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi to play former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a biopic The long-awaited Atal Bihari Vajpayee biopic was unveiled recently. Main Rahoon Ya...