Parasite star Song Kang Ho to appear in his debut Tv series

Parasite star Song Kang Ho to appear in his debut Tv series

  • Song Kang Ho is making a comeback on television.
  • Song Kang Ho’s appearance was confirmed by the production company.
  • Uncle Samsik will be a 10-part television series.
After 32 years, Song Kang Ho is making a comeback on television with the series Uncle Samsik.

Shin Yeon Shick’s latest drama series highlights the love and friendship tale of two men named Uncle Sam Sik and Kim San, who managed to endure the turbulent early 1960s in Korea.

Song Kang Ho’s appearance was confirmed by the production company Slingshot Studio, which also added, “There is no question that Kang Ho will give the character life. We’ll create a high-caliber series and show it to the audience.”

Uncle Samsik will be a 10-part television series, but the broadcasting platform and the premiere date are still up in the air.

Song Kang Ho, meanwhile, has already acted in the upcoming movies One Win and Cobweb, both of which are expected to be released this year.

The actor made his acting debut in 1996. Green Fish, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, The Host, The Face Reader, The Attorney, A Taxi Driver, and Parasite are just a few of the successful films he has produced.

