Parents worries over royal children’s admission to Berkshire school

The children of Prince William and Kate Middleton will begin a new school in the fall as a result of the royal family’s decision to relocate from central London to Windsor, Kensington Palace announced on Monday.

The children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will start attending the coed, exclusive Lambrook School in Berkshire next month.

The recent announcement, though, has alarmed several parents of current students at the school.

Some of them have expressed worry that the royal family will foster an atmosphere in the school that is “tight-lipped” and “all inclusive.”

A parent was reported as saying that the “close, all-inclusive community” at Lambrook is characterised by “acres of space and no pushiness.”

“We’ll see what happens – if it gets too crazy we won’t send our second child there,” said another. “We like it the way it is,” reported The Telegraph.

William and Kate announced that the family would soon be moving from Kensington Palace in the heart of London to Adelaide Cottage in the county of Berkshire. They will be closer to Windsor, the base of the Queen Elizabeth.