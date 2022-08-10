Parineeti Chopra is one of Bollywood’s actresses with the most skill and range.

Parineeti Chopra is one of Bollywood’s actresses with the most skill and range. She made her first movie, Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, ten years ago. Later, she gave great acting performances in movies like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Jabariya Jodi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl On The Train, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Saina, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Now, Parineeti is going to work on a project with the singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu.

Today, Parineeti and Harrdy posted the first looks from their upcoming project on their social media accounts, which got fans excited for the project. It shows the two of them with bumps, and the background is tricolour.

The two wrote in the caption on their Instagram account: “Coming soon. Let’s get started! #Announcement #Tiranga #IndependenceDay #India.” If you look at the intense and interesting stills, you can guess that Parineeti and Harrdy are going to do something powerful around Independence Day. They haven’t said anything about the project they are working on, creating a circle of suspense and making netizens excited.

Saina, directed by Amole Gupte and produced by T-Series and Front Foot Pictures, was Parineeti’s next film. Saina Nehwal’s life inspired the movie. It showcases Saina’s preparation to become World’s No.1, including her challenges, badminton passion, and coach Rajan.

Parineeti’s next film is Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. Capsule Gill. Harrdy appeared alongside Ranveer Singh in 83.

