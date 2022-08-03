Paris: Anushka Sen takes a trip to celebrate her birthday

Anushka Sen, a renowned actress, turns another year older on August 4.

Anushka Sen, a renowned actress, turns another year older on August 4. This young actress hardly requires an introduction because, thanks to her excellent performances, she has already won a particular place in the hearts of her fans. She has been successful early in her career and has wowed audiences with her excellent performances on multiple occasions. Anushka has achieved a lot throughout the course of her career, and she is only becoming better as time goes on. Anushka is on break despite being involved in a number of exciting projects. The actress and her family are regular vacationers in exotic locales. The birthday girl’s parents and she jetted over to the City of Love a few days early to kick off the actress’s twentieth year in style.

The stylish diva often posts and loves to talk on Instagram about her travels. She just shared some photos of her and her parents posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, because what kind of trip to Paris would be complete without seeing the Eiffel Tower? So, the Eiffel Tower can be seen in the background of photos that Anushka takes. In the pictures, she is posing with a big smile while wearing a sweet rainbow midi dress in pastel colours and white sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

The actress accessorised it with a cute little blue shoulder bag, black sunglasses, and brown hair. The next set of pictures show Anushka standing next to her parents with the Eiffel Tower in the background. The whole family looks happy and at ease.

Work-wise, Anushka was last seen competing in Khatron ke Khiladi 12. She is currently hosting a talk show. Not Only A Talk Show.