Paris Hilton reacts to Britney Spears’ song

Britney Spears’ first single in six years, Hold Me Closer, a duet with Elton John, was made available for download, Paris Hilton praised her longtime friend and the Princess of Pop.

On top of her bubblegum pink automobile, the This is Paris actress posted a video to Instagram while rocking a pink tracksuit and grooving to the just released song.

“It’s Britney (expletive)…and the Queen is officially back!” Hilton captioned the post. “Hold Me Closer is out now and I will be playing it on repeat until further notice!”

“So proud of you sis #HoldMeCloser #Sliving #ThatsHot,” the media personality added.

After the duet’s release, Tiny Dancer, a modernised rendition of the Rocket Man singer’s 1971 smash song, shot to the top of iTunes.

Since her conservatorship ended in 2021, Spears’ most recent single represents her return to the music industry.

