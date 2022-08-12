Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Park Ji Hoon confirms his solo comeback next month

Park Ji Hoon confirms his solo comeback next month

Articles
Advertisement
Park Ji Hoon confirms his solo comeback next month

Park Ji Hoon confirms his solo comeback next month

Advertisement
  • Park Ji Hoon confirms his solo comeback next month.
  • Ji Hoon will make his first musical comeback with the upcoming album in 11 months.
  • He is getting ready for his acting comeback with his newest Wavve original series, Weak Hero.
Advertisement

Park Ji Hoon, a Korean singer and actor, is preparing for his September solo comeback.

Ji Hoon is getting ready to release a new album in September, according to reports, who reported the news to Moroo Entertainment on August 12.

Ji Hoon will make his first musical comeback with the upcoming album in 11 months, following the release of his 5th mini album HOT&COLD in October 2021.

In 2019, Ji Hoon made his solo music debut, showcasing both his incredible vocal prowess and breathtaking performances.

Ji Hoon, on the other hand, is getting ready for his acting comeback with his newest Wavve original series, Weak Hero.

The project will soon wrap up filming in time for its release later this year, according to the production company.

Advertisement

Also Read

South Korea FM Park Jin to visit Washington
South Korea FM Park Jin to visit Washington

The South Korean foreign minister is scheduled to visit Washington this weekend...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story