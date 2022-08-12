Park Ji Hoon confirms his solo comeback next month.

Park Ji Hoon, a Korean singer and actor, is preparing for his September solo comeback.

Ji Hoon is getting ready to release a new album in September, according to reports, who reported the news to Moroo Entertainment on August 12.

Ji Hoon will make his first musical comeback with the upcoming album in 11 months, following the release of his 5th mini album HOT&COLD in October 2021.

In 2019, Ji Hoon made his solo music debut, showcasing both his incredible vocal prowess and breathtaking performances.

Ji Hoon, on the other hand, is getting ready for his acting comeback with his newest Wavve original series, Weak Hero.

The project will soon wrap up filming in time for its release later this year, according to the production company.

