Pasoori continues to make waves and constantly rising

Shae Gill and Ali Sethi’s song continues to be popular even half a year after it was released, attracting attention from Hollywood productions, international dance teams, and stars from beyond the border.

The viral song from Coke Studio 14 has received 300 million views on YouTube, and the number is constantly rising.

The song “Pasoori” was written by Ali Sethi and Fazal Abbas, and it was composed by Sethi and Zulfiqar J Khan, also known as Xulfi.

It was the sixth song to be released in the 14th season of Coke Studio, and it was released in February of this year.

Earlier, Ali Sethi posted a compilation video including behind-the-scenes glimpses from the original music video with the title “300 million” to celebrate reaching the 300 million views milestone.

The song became an instant hit when the Coke Studio single dropped and stayed atop the charts even half a year later.