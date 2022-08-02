Pasoori surpasses another big milestone

The YouTube video “Pasoori” by Pakistani artist Ali Sethi has received 300 million views.

The singer uploaded a video compilation containing behind-the-scenes (BTS) shots from the original music video.

The song climbed to the third position on Spotify’s global list.

When the Coke Studio single was released, the song immediately went viral and continued to dominate the charts for more than six months. The Rung singer uploaded a video compilation containing behind-the-scenes (BTS) shots from the original music video with the tagline “300 million.”

Shae Gill, a rising star, is also featured on the hit song.

When American singer Britney Spears released a video with the music playing in the background, Sethi and Gill received praise from celebrities worldwide and made it to Hollywood. Even in the recently released Ms. Marvel, Pasoori made an appearance.

Indian playback singer Harshdeep Kaur and Bollywood director Mira Nair both lauded the song and the performers. PR guru Frieha Altaf and her child, actor Parisheh James, also expressed their admiration for the gifted couple.

The Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has mentioned that her favourite song is “Pasoori.”

The fourteenth season of Coke Studio, which debuted in early February, included Pasoori. Sethi and Fazal Abbas wrote the song, Sethi and Zulfiqar J Khan (Xulfi) composed it, and Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi produced it. Additionally, it climbed to the third position on Spotify’s global list.

Ali Sethi’s already enormous prominence increased once Pasoori was released. Netizens were curious to discover more about Shae Gill, whose celebrity unexpectedly increased. On the internet, Gill’s covers and renditions of various songs and gazals also gained popularity.

