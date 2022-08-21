Perrie Edwards shares some unseen pics of her son Axel

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards celebrated her son Axel’s first birthday on August 21.

She shared a collection of never-before-seen photographs of him to mark the occasion.

The 29-year-old paid tribute to her pride and joy with an Instagram scrapbook.

Perrie, age 29, captioned the Instagram photo she shared: “A whole year of Axel. Memories to cherish forever. I love you my absolute joy, you’ll always be my baby boy!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perrie Edwards 🖤 (@perrieedwards)

Perrie Edwards, her 29-year-old fiance, the 29-year-old Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and their 1-year-old son were captured in many adorable moments during the past year.

Some of the photographs depicted Perrie shortly after she had given birth to her child, with the infant resting on her chest while she slept.

Alex, a midfielder, was captured in hospital attired in scrubs looking ecstatic.

Perrie released a video of herself and her partner in the hours before Axel’s birth, when she was still pregnant.

As they awaited the arrival of their baby, the couple lay in neighbouring hospital beds as they awaited his arrival.

There were numerous beautiful photographs of Axel as a newborn, including shots of him napping on his father’s chest and being held by Perrie in their nursery after they brought him home.

The photographs then took followers on a journey through the past year, including Axel’s first vacation, during which he was showered with love by his mother, and the adorable child dressed as a duck.

The family scrapbook concluded with Axel’s first birthday party, where Perrie wore a modest white vest top and jeans combination that was just lovely.

She was holding Axel in one arm, with a background of colourful balloons.

In another image, Alex is seen holding his son, both of them wearing party hats.

And Axel is clearly an animal lover, as a photograph of him posing next to a colossal lion shows him to be ecstatic.

The celebrity friends of Perrie were eager to extend their condolences to the family.

Her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, a mother of twins, wished Axel a happy birthday saying: “Happy Birthday Axel ❤️❤️❤️”

New mum Lottie Tomlinson posted an emoji of heart eyes and a love heart.

Danielle Peazer, Liam Payne’s ex-girlfriend, wrote, “The cutest little button, happy birthday Axel.”