Pete Davidson needs trauma therapy due to online negativity

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have broken up after nine months of dating.

Kanye West seemed to troll Davidson on Instagram with a picture that read, “SKETE DAVIDSON Dead AT AGE 28”.

Following Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s separation, Kanye West appeared to get back to Instagram to go after the jokester with a post that highlighted a snap of a paper which communicated the title, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”

Advertisement

The post left fans stunned and it seemed like the most recent endeavor by Ye to savage Pete after his posts recently.

After Davidson and Kardashian had made their relationship official via online entertainment recently, Kanye shared a few Instagram posts going after the humorist and later erased something similar.

As indicated by People, a source informed what West’s posts have meant for Davidson’s psychological wellness. The source informed that Pete “has been in injury treatment to a great extent” because of compromising posts.

The source additionally added, “The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help.”

It was likewise uncovered by the source that Pete regrets nothing about dating Kardashian and that she has been steady of him all through. Following his separation from Kim, Pete just needs to zero in on his vocation informed the source to People.

It was accounted for last week that Pete and Kim had headed out in different directions following nine months of dating.

Advertisement

The justification for their separation has been accepted to be the remote relationship that the pair attempted to keep up with in the midst of their chaotic plans for getting work done.

Considering how Kim focuses on her kids, it could not have possibly been doable for her to head out frequently to meet Pete in the midst of his recording plans.