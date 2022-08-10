Pete Davidson wanted to propose to Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson reportedly had plans to take his relationship with Kim to the next level by proposing to her.

The reality star was not ready to commit, so the couple had to end their romance

The source close to them further said that the former flames have “a lot of love and respect for each other”

Advertisement

Pete Davidson reportedly had plans to take his relationship with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian to the next level by proposing to her.

According to an insider, the reality TV star, 41, was not ready to commit, so the couple had to end their romance and there is no chance of reconciliation.

“Kanye has been telling people that Kim broke up with Pete to get back with him, but this is not going to happen,” the source told the outlet.

“Pete was ready to propose, get married and have a baby, but Kim wasn’t ready to that,” the insider shared. “Her family loved him and her kids liked him too, but Kim just wasn’t so sure.”

“Pete is fun and kind but was way too needy. He became obsessed with her, which is flattering at first but can get annoying very quickly,” the source explained.

Advertisement

“He also has a nasty jealous side, something Kim has no time for after dealing with Kanye. Pete would get back together with Kim today, but that is not going to happen — neither is Kim getting back with Kanye,” the outlet shared.

Earlier, it was reported by several media outlets that the comedian, 28, and the Skims founder have broken up and that it happened roughly a week ago.

An insider told a magazine News that the Kardashian and the former Saturday Night Live star decided to end their relationship because their hectic schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

The source close to them further said that the former flames have “a lot of love and respect for each other” and despite breakup, the duo would remain friends.