Pete Davidson’s family celebrates his and Kim Kardashian’s split.

Pete’s family “truly despised” Kim.

, Kardashian and Davidson decided to call it quits because of their busy schedules

Advertisement

Pete Davidson’s family celebrates his and Kim Kardashian’s split. According to a source, Pete’s family “truly despised” Kim and did not approve of their relationship.

Following the dramatic breakup of the comedian with Kim Kardashian nine months after they first started dating, Pete Davidson’s family is apparently content.

Since the news of his separation reached the media, the family of the former Saturday Night Live performer has been “celebrating,” source.

The insider continued, “His mother definitely put her foot down” on the relationship, and both the actor from Big Time Adolescence’s mother and sister “truly loathed Kim.”

It was previously reported by a number of media publications that the comedian, 28, and the creator of Skims, 41, had split up and that it had taken place about a week ago.

According to a source, Kardashian and Davidson decided to call it quits because of their busy schedules “very challenging to maintain a relationship.”

Advertisement

According to a source close to them, despite their breakup, the former lovers would continue to be friends since they had “a lot of love and respect for each other.”

Sometime after Kardashian’s October 2019 appearance on SNL, the ex-couple began dating. Later, the reality TV personality discussed the scandalous romance on The Kardashians.

On the program, Kardashian remarked, “So, this is how Pete’s situation played out. We had a vibe when we kissed in the scene while I was doing SNL. And I thought, “Oh (expletive). Perhaps I should just give something else a shot!

“However, Pete doesn’t attend my after-party—which was attended by everyone—and he doesn’t give me any time, so a few days later, I called the producer at Saturday Night Live and asked, “Hey, do you have Pete’s number?” They responded, “Yeah,” “She went on.

Kardashian admitted that she contacted Davidson even though she had no intentions of getting close to him seriously and was only looking for a little sexual chemistry. However, the texting later developed into a serious relationship.

Also Read Pete Davidson wanted to propose to Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson reportedly had plans to take his relationship with Kim to...