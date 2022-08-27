Photos: Kunal Rawal’s pre-wedding celebration with celebrities

Celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi and more attended Kunal Rawal’s pre-wedding bash.

Malaika Arora, Mohit Marwah, Sanjay Kapoor with his son, Rohit Dhawan also attended the bash.

Style planner Kunal Rawal facilitated a pre-wedding slam on Friday night in the city. Celebs like Varun Dhawan with spouse Natasha Dalal, Anil Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani with his darling Rakul Preet Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Siddhanth Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mohit Marwah, Sanjay Kapoor with his child, Rohit Dhawan with his better half, Maheep Kapoor, Rapper Divine, Zoa Morani, Rhea Kapoor with husband Karan Boolani and others went to Kunal Rawal’s pre-wedding slam on Friday night in the city.

Varun and Natasha twinned in white while Ishaan selected conventional dark clothing. Janhvi and Shanaya made heads turn in white sarees. Then again, Jackky and Rakul were all grins as they modeled for the paparazzi together. In the interim, Malaika looked lovely as she settled on a shimmery white lehenga.

All the celebs looked staggering in their particular clothing types as they went to the slam.

