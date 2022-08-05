Photos of Connor Cruise fishing with Nicole Kidman going viral

Pictures of Conner fishing are going viral.

Many viewers posted positive comments.

Conner has decided to live a private life unlike his father.

Nicole Kidman, and Connor Cruise, the son of her ex-husband Tom Cruise, are attracting the attention of many Internet users.

Connor, a fishing enthusiast, has once again attracted the attention of netizens by sharing images of his fishing expeditions with his buddies and displaying his impressive catches to his devoted following.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Cruise (@theconnorcruise)

Many of them frequently encourage him by adding comments such as: “Damn that’s legit,” and: “So much fun! I love deep-sea fishing,” as well as: “Wow…what a catch!”

However, his images have elicited a range of emotions, with many describing his fishing as “cruel” or “extreme” and a third stating, “Stop murdering animals.”

Regardless of his parents’ celebrity status, Connor Cruise has remained to pursue his interest and keep a grounded private life.