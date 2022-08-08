Photos of Sofia Vergara that will make your heart beat faster; See Pics

Sofia Vergara was seen enjoying the sun in Miami.

Ethereal beauty of Sofia Vergara has shocked everyone before, and now the diva is turning heads again.

The former Modern Family star was seen enjoying the sun in Miami wearing wide-leg pants with a pineapple print and a strapless cream top with a big ruffle.

The 5ft 7in beauty styled her long, straight layers to make her look more put-together. Her smile was enough to make hearts beat faster.

The judge on America’s Got Talent wore a couple of necklaces layered on top of each other, a gold watch, and a bunch of rings, which made fans swoon over her beauty.

Sofia was seen taking pictures of the lunch guests with her phone. When she left the restaurant, she had a box with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot in it.

She later went shopping at Sephora with her mother, Margarita, and some other family members.

The actress brought along her adorable dog, Bubbles.

The head of the Vergara family looked calm and cool in a blue and white striped top and jeans.

The star was in South Florida for an engagement party, according to her social media accounts.

