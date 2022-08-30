Pierce Brosnan had the finest response to bullies

Pierce Brosnan has demonstrated that he is the ideal husband to his much-loved wife

Pierce Brosnan has demonstrated that he is the ideal husband to his much-loved wife, Keely Brosnan, without resorting to stunning slaps or inappropriate language.

The Irish actor, who has been married to Keely for nearly 22 years, reportedly gushed over her shape after a mutual acquaintance volunteered to help Keely with weight loss surgery.

The 69-year-old star of Die Another Day responded to the trolls in the most epic manner on social media.

He reacted to a viral post with a flashback photo of Pierce and Kelly from their younger years, roughly thirty years ago, and a more contemporary photo of the duo, in which they appear different – naturally.

The picture received a big response from internet users, including several fat-shaming remarks. After the images went viral, the Golden Eye star reportedly told his wife that he “loves every curve” of her body in a beautiful message.

“Friends offered her surgery to reduce her weight. But I strongly love every curve of her body,” he said in his message.

He continued saying, “She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children.”

“In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother,” shared the Misfits actor.

“And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love,” he concluded.

