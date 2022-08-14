Piers Morgan is dissatisfied with Manchester United’s manager Erik ten Hag.

He also notices a likeness between the manager and the actor who played Walter White in “Breaking Bad.”

But his fans seemed to disagree with him when he compared Walter White to Erik.

Advertisement

Piers Morgan is dissatisfied with Manchester United’s manager Erik ten Hag.

He also notices a likeness between the manager and the actor who played Walter White in “Breaking Bad.”

But his fans seemed to disagree with him when he compared Walter White to Erik.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Well if you make Walter White your manager, what do you expect?”.

His tweet elicited some interesting replies, with one fan saying “Walter White at least reached the top before everything went downhill”.

Another said, “At least Water White would win a few games as Manchester United Manager.”

Advertisement

A fan, however, accused him of protecting Ronaldo by shifting the blame to Erik.

Advertisement A fan, however, accused him of protecting Ronaldo by shifting the blame to Erik. Also Read ‘Better Call Saul’ Boss Promises ‘Breaking Bad’ Returns Won’t Be Season 6’s Biggest Surprise Series co-maker Peter Gould examines the system of ruining Bryan Cranston and... Advertisement