Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Piers Morgan compares Erik ten Hag to Walter White from Breaking Bad
Piers Morgan compares Erik ten Hag to Walter White from Breaking Bad

Piers Morgan compares Erik ten Hag to Walter White from Breaking Bad

Articles
Advertisement
Piers Morgan compares Erik ten Hag to Walter White from Breaking Bad

Piers Morgan compares Erik ten Hag to Walter White from Breaking Bad

Advertisement
  • Piers Morgan is dissatisfied with Manchester United’s manager Erik ten Hag.
  • He also notices a likeness between the manager and the actor who played Walter White in “Breaking Bad.”
  • But his fans seemed to disagree with him when he compared Walter White to Erik.
Advertisement

Piers Morgan is dissatisfied with Manchester United’s manager Erik ten Hag.

He also notices a likeness between the manager and the actor who played Walter White in “Breaking Bad.”

But his fans seemed to disagree with him when he compared Walter White to Erik.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Well if you make Walter White your manager, what do you expect?”.

His tweet elicited some interesting replies, with one fan saying “Walter White at least reached the top before everything went downhill”.

Another said, “At least Water White would win a few games as Manchester United Manager.”

Advertisement

A fan, however, accused him of protecting Ronaldo by shifting the blame to Erik.

 

Advertisement

A fan, however, accused him of protecting Ronaldo by shifting the blame to Erik.

Piers Morgan compares Erik ten Hag to Breaking Bads Walter White

Also Read

‘Better Call Saul’ Boss Promises ‘Breaking Bad’ Returns Won’t Be Season 6’s Biggest Surprise
‘Better Call Saul’ Boss Promises ‘Breaking Bad’ Returns Won’t Be Season 6’s Biggest Surprise

Series co-maker Peter Gould examines the system of ruining Bryan Cranston and...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince William tributes to 'legend' John Motson
Prince William tributes to 'legend' John Motson
Nicola Peltz flaunts her 'baby bump' as pregnancy rumors sparked
Nicola Peltz flaunts her 'baby bump' as pregnancy rumors sparked
Hareem Farooq's recent pictures take internet by storm
Hareem Farooq's recent pictures take internet by storm
Princess Charlotte's classmates given her unusual nickname
Princess Charlotte's classmates given her unusual nickname
Prince Harry 'is not a good person' says Ben Wallace
Prince Harry 'is not a good person' says Ben Wallace
Will Farha Khan direct
Will Farha Khan direct "Chupke Chupke" remake?
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story