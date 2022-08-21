Piers Morgan extends support for Sanna Marin

Piers Morgan extends support to Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Mari

Sanna was criticised over leaked videos of her dancing

Taking to twitter Piers wrote “don’t let the killjoys drag you down.” Advertisement

Piers Morgan, a TV presenter, defended Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Saturday after she was criticised over leaked dancing videos.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Such a ridiculously overblown scandal. He then asked the prime minister, “don’t let the killjoys drag you down.”

He was commenting on a New York Post report that said Sanna Marin has taken a drug test after being filmed dancing.”

