Piers Morgan extends support for Sanna Marin

Piers Morgan extends support for Sanna Marin

Articles
Piers Morgan extends support for Sanna Marin

Piers Morgan extends support for Sanna Marin

  • Piers Morgan extends support to Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Mari
  • Sanna was criticised over leaked videos of her dancing
  • Taking to twitter Piers  wrote “don’t let the killjoys drag you down.”
Piers Morgan, a TV presenter, defended Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Saturday after she was criticised over leaked dancing videos.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Such a ridiculously overblown scandal. He then asked the prime minister, “don’t let the killjoys drag you down.”

He was commenting on a New York Post report that said Sanna Marin has taken a drug test after being filmed dancing.”

Piers Morgan voices support for Sanna Marin

