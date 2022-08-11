Advertisement
  Piers Morgan reacts to John Travolta's tribute to Olivia Newton-John
Piers Morgan reacts to John Travolta’s tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Piers Morgan reacts to John Travolta’s tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Piers Morgan reacts to John Travolta’s tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Piers Morgan reacts to John Travolta’s tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Piers Morgan reacts to John Travolta’s tribute to Olivia Newton-John. Olivia Newton-John topped the pop music charts throughout the world in the 1970s and 1980s with songs like “I Honestly Love You” and “Physical.”

This appeared in the smash hit musical “Grease,” passed away on Monday at the age of 73 in her Southern California home.

The British-born, Australian-raised performer’s passing was reported on her Instagram account, with the caption “passed away peacefully” at her ranch home “surrounded by family and friends.”

She gained fame for her co-starring role in “Grease,” the 1978 movie that would go on to become one of the most well-known musicals in Hollywood history, alongside John Travolta.

In the 1950s-era movie, Travolta’s “greaser” character Danny and Newton-prim John’s character Sandy had a summer romance that ends because of their cultural differences.

In the end, they come to terms when their roles are reversed, with Sandy making a dramatic entrance in a tight, black leather suit and Danny cleaning up his act.

On Instagram, Travolta, 68, responded to a tribute to his co-star and stated that her “effect was amazing.”

The actor added, “My lovely Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better.” “I adore you a lot. When we are all back together, we will see each other again. From the first second, I laid eyes on you, you were all mine. your John and your Danny!”

TV host Piers posted Travolta’s touching homage to his Twitter account along with an emoticon of a crying face.

