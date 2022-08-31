Advertisement
Piers Morgan recalls the world’s “biggest star”, Princess Diana

Articles
  • Piers Morgan shared a throwback picture of Princess Diana from The Mirror’s September 1, 1997 cover.
  • She died on August 31, 1997, when the vehicle she was riding in collided in Paris’s Pont de L’Alma tunnel as it drove away from paparazzi photographers.

Piers Morgan honoured Princess Diana on her 25th death anniversary.

Morgan also offered a beautiful homage to Princess Diana on Twitter.

Piers Morgan remarked when sharing a throwback picture of Prince William and Harry’s mother from The Mirror’s September 1, 1997 cover, “25yrs ago today, the world’s biggest star died in a car crash.”

“She was so famous I didn’t even need to put her name on the Daily Mirror front page about the tragedy. Everyone knew Princess Diana & this Demarchelier photo epitomised her radiant beauty & superstar quality. RIP,” he concluded.

Diana died on August 31, 1997, when the vehicle she was riding in collided in Paris’s Pont de L’Alma tunnel as it drove away from paparazzi photographers on motorcycles.

