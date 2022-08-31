Piers Morgan recalls the world’s “biggest star”, Princess Diana

Meghan Markle refers to herself as a “real-life princess,” Piers Morgan “vomits”
Meghan Markle is receiving criticism from Piers Morgan. It's for her most...
Piers Morgan honoured Princess Diana on her 25th death anniversary.
Morgan also offered a beautiful homage to Princess Diana on Twitter.
Piers Morgan remarked when sharing a throwback picture of Prince William and Harry’s mother from The Mirror’s September 1, 1997 cover, “25yrs ago today, the world’s biggest star died in a car crash.”
“She was so famous I didn’t even need to put her name on the Daily Mirror front page about the tragedy. Everyone knew Princess Diana & this Demarchelier photo epitomised her radiant beauty & superstar quality. RIP,” he concluded.
25yrs ago today, the world’s biggest star died in a car crash. She was so famous I didn’t even need to put her name on the Daily Mirror front page about the tragedy. Everyone knew Princess Diana & this Demarchelier photo epitomised her radiant beauty & superstar quality. RIP. pic.twitter.com/n4d1VFxSJB
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 31, 2022
Diana died on August 31, 1997, when the vehicle she was riding in collided in Paris’s Pont de L’Alma tunnel as it drove away from paparazzi photographers on motorcycles.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.