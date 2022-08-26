Advertisement
Edition: English
Piers Morgan says he doesn’t judge Meghan Markle by her skin color

Articles
  • Piers Morgan a former anchor replied to the Meghan’s alleged racist attack.
  • Piers have nothing to do with her skin color.
  • It’s hateful racism dressed up as a “difference of opinion.”
Piers Morgan, a former anchor of Good Morning Britain, has replied to the Duchess of Sussex’s alleged racist attack and ‘disgusting and defamatory’ remarks.

Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, an activist and author, tweeted, “This is an usual horrible & defamatory tweet from Britain’s most repulsive race-baiter,” which Piers Morgan responded to by saying.

The outspoken writer added, “My opinions of Ms. Markle have nothing to do with her skin color and everything to do with the way she denigrates the Royal Family while using her royal rank for significant financial advantage.

Dr. Shola had earlier tweeted, “Piers Morgan’s newest attack on Meghan Markle is crazy and other typical media suspects trying to debunk #Archetypes demonstrate their unjustified hatred for her.

“It’s not a complaint” (objective or otherwise). It’s hateful racism dressed up as a “difference of opinion.”

