Piers Morgan says he doesn’t judge Meghan Markle by her skin color

Piers Morgan, a former anchor of Good Morning Britain, has replied to the Duchess of Sussex’s alleged racist attack and ‘disgusting and defamatory’ remarks.

Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, an activist and author, tweeted, “This is an usual horrible & defamatory tweet from Britain’s most repulsive race-baiter,” which Piers Morgan responded to by saying.

The outspoken writer added, “My opinions of Ms. Markle have nothing to do with her skin color and everything to do with the way she denigrates the Royal Family while using her royal rank for significant financial advantage.

This is a typically disgusting & defamatory tweet from Britain’s most disgusting race-baiter. My views of Ms Markle have nothing to do with her skin colour, and everything to do with the way she trashes the Royal Family whilst fleecing her royal status for massive financial gain. https://t.co/sTxwNFMHrM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 24, 2022

Dr. Shola had earlier tweeted, “Piers Morgan’s newest attack on Meghan Markle is crazy and other typical media suspects trying to debunk #Archetypes demonstrate their unjustified hatred for her.

“It’s not a complaint” (objective or otherwise). It’s hateful racism dressed up as a “difference of opinion.”

