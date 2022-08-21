Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Piers Morgan slams Alec Baldwin for taking a young woman’s life

Piers Morgan slams Alec Baldwin for taking a young woman’s life

Articles
Advertisement
Piers Morgan slams Alec Baldwin for taking a young woman’s life

Piers Morgan slams Alec Baldwin for taking a young woman’s life

Advertisement
  • Alec revealed that he recently lost a job as a result of the unfortunate ‘Rust’ shooting incident.
  • Alec also stated that he is having difficulty finding work because filmmakers refuse to cast him in their films.
  • Responding to the actor’s complaint, Piers said: “Says the man who ended a young woman’s life…
Advertisement

Piers Morgan has slammed Alec Baldwin for acting entitled in Hollywood.

In an interview the actor Alec revealed that he recently lost a job as a result of the unfortunate ‘Rust’ shooting incident. Alec accidentally opened fire on cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set in 2021, killing her within hours.

Alec also stated that he is having difficulty finding work because filmmakers refuse to cast him in their films.

Responding to the actor’s complaint, Piers said: “Says the man who ended a young woman’s life… Baldwin’s ongoing refusal to accept any responsibility & insistence on playing the victim is so disgusting.”

Speaking to a news channel Alec admitted that he is constantly losing out on important movies as investigation on the fatal shooting incident is carried out by FBI.

Advertisement

“I got fired from another job yesterday.

“There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane … I’ve been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don’t want to do the film with you because of this.”

He went on to claim that the stress of the incident has “taken years off my life.”

Speaking about his beloved wife Hilaria, the actor added: “If I didn’t have my wife, I don’t know where I would be right now.

“If I didn’t have her, I probably would have quit, retired, gone off, you know sold everything I owned, got a house in the middle of nowhere and just you know did find something else to do, sell real estate.”

Also Read

Piers Morgan responds to the Duke and Duchess’ visit to the UK
Piers Morgan responds to the Duke and Duchess’ visit to the UK

Piers Morgan is a controversial journalist. He once again attacks Prince Harry...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story