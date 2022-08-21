Piers Morgan slams Alec Baldwin for taking a young woman’s life

Piers Morgan has slammed Alec Baldwin for acting entitled in Hollywood.

In an interview the actor Alec revealed that he recently lost a job as a result of the unfortunate ‘Rust’ shooting incident. Alec accidentally opened fire on cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set in 2021, killing her within hours.

Alec also stated that he is having difficulty finding work because filmmakers refuse to cast him in their films.

Responding to the actor’s complaint, Piers said: “Says the man who ended a young woman’s life… Baldwin’s ongoing refusal to accept any responsibility & insistence on playing the victim is so disgusting.”

Speaking to a news channel Alec admitted that he is constantly losing out on important movies as investigation on the fatal shooting incident is carried out by FBI.

“I got fired from another job yesterday.

“There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane … I’ve been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don’t want to do the film with you because of this.”

He went on to claim that the stress of the incident has “taken years off my life.”

Speaking about his beloved wife Hilaria, the actor added: “If I didn’t have my wife, I don’t know where I would be right now.

“If I didn’t have her, I probably would have quit, retired, gone off, you know sold everything I owned, got a house in the middle of nowhere and just you know did find something else to do, sell real estate.”

