Piers Morgan slams Gwyneth Paltrow over a highly controversial piece of writing

Morgan slams Gwyneth Paltrow over controversial piece of writing

  • Gwyneth Paltrow was criticised by Morgan after her brand published content with unusual references to men.
  • Former Good Morning America host waded into the woke debate, calling the piece of writing “absurd.”
  • The publication added that his TalkTV colleague Mike Graham said that the phrasing “doesn’t make sense”.
Piers Morgan slammed Gwyneth Paltrow after her lifestyle brand Goop shared content that made unusual references to men.

Former Good Morning America host waded into the woke debate, calling the piece of writing “absurd.”

he star, according to The Sun, said: “Gwyneth is talking absurd virtue-signalling goop.”

The publication added that his TalkTV colleague Mike Graham said that the phrasing “doesn’t make sense”.

He claimed that the star was “too woke” for her ex-husband Chris Martin, who she “consciously uncoupled” from in 2014.

Neither of the Goop articles have a byline, so it is unknown how much the actress was involved in writing and creating them.

It comes after the Shakespeare in Love actress filmed herself in the shower earlier this month to advertise a hair kit, which critics have branded “outrageously expensive”.

