The teaser for Pippa by Ishaan Khatter is now available.

The much anticipated movie is scheduled to hit theatres on December 2, 2022.

According to a recent report, the 75th Independence Day will see the release of the Raja Menon movie’s teaser.

Pippa starring Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli will be releasing on the 2nd of December, 2022.

The teaser for Pippa by Ishaan Khatter is now available. According to a recent Pinkvilla story, the 75th Independence Day will see the release of the Raja Menon movie’s teaser.

Indeed, it has arrived at last. A short while ago, the actor used his social media accounts to give viewers a sneak peek at the eagerly anticipated movie about the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

Additionally, as we previously said, the much anticipated movie is scheduled to hit theatres on December 2, 2022. Along with Ishaan, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Rajdan play significant roles in the movie.

The teaser opens with the date “3 December 1971” appearing on the screen as Indira Gandhi, the country’s prime minister at the time, declares war on Pakistan for attacking India’s airfields. The characters of Ishaan, Mrunal, Priyanshu, and Soni Rajdan are then briefly revealed.

Ishaan is pictured wearing an army uniform as he fights alongside other guys against Pakistan.

No war has ever been waged in history to secure the independence of another nation, his character Captain Balram Singh Mehta is heard declaring in Hindi. However, he emphasises that this is their chance to make history as he inspires his guys. The movie’s compelling preview of the battle sequences follows.

Sharing the teaser, Ishaan shared the release date in his caption. It read, “PIPPA in cinemas December 2nd, 2022. On the momentous occasion of our country’s Independence Day – presenting a glimpse from a film we’ve collectively put our heart, gut and soul into. May our soil, our people and our culture be blessed always. It’s been an honour to represent the valour and bravery of our defence forces (Indian national flag) More to come.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Raja Menon directed Pippa, which Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur produced through their companies RSVP Movies and Roy Kapur Films. AR Rahman composed the movie’s music.