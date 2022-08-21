Advertisement
Political personalities mourn demise of famous vocalist Nayyara Noor

Political personalities mourn demise of famous vocalist Nayyara Noor

Political personalities mourn demise of famous vocalist Nayyara Noor

Political personalities mourn demise of famous vocalist Nayyara Noor

  • Nayyara Noor was both a stage performer and one of the most popular people who sang movie songs on the Indian subcontinent.
  • She gave live concerts of ghazal on Pakistani TV shows or in the country’s music halls.
  • Nayyara Noor was born on November 3, 1950, in Guwahati, Assam, which is in the northeast of India.
Prime minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences for the sad passing of famous vocalist Nayyara Noor.

On Sunday morning, the death of Nayyara Noor was announced to the people of South Asia. At the age of 71, the famed singer passed away in the port city of Karachi following a brief illness.

Following Nayyara’s passing, a number of Pakistani lawmakers paid tribute to the iconic singer on social media.

While expressing his sorrow at the singer’s passing, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that her death has caused irreversible harm to the music industry. The prime minister said in a tweet that Nayyara was given special distinction because of the melody and fervour in her voice.

“Be it a ghazal or a song, whatever Nayyara Noor sang, she sang it with perfection. The void created by Nayyara Noor’s death will never be filled,” PM Shehbaz said while praying for her.

Amir Muqam, a top PML-N official, too expressed sorrow and grief at the singer’s passing. The prime minister’s advisor referred to the classic song “Watan Ki Mitti Gawah Rehna” by Nayyara Noor in his remarks.

Shireen Mazari, a PTI politician and former minister for human rights, expressed her shock and sadness at learning that Nayyara had passed away. Mazari referred to Nayyara’s music as “an integral part of our lives.”

Ali Muhammad Khan, the head of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), expressed his condolences for Nayyara’s passing and said that she was the voice behind some of Pakistan’s best national anthems.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan praised one of her best performances while praying for the deceased and reciting poetry by Faiz Ahmed Faiz. Khan stated that Pakistan lost a renowned star in Nayyara Noor and that she cannot be replaced.

Noor was one of the most well-known playback and ghazal singers in the Indian subcontinent. She was born on November 3, 1950, in Guwahati, Assam, in northeastern India.

After her family relocated to Pakistan in the early 1950s, she made her home in Karachi.

She also appeared in movies like Tansen and Gharana.

One of the best playback singers in Pakistan was Nayyara Noor, known as the melody queen. Noor did not get any official music education, yet she demonstrated her natural aptitude for singing around the Indian subcontinent.

Nayyara Noor enjoyed a long and successful career as a vocalist, earning the title of Bulbul-e-Pakistan (Nightingale of Pakistan).

She received the Pride of Performance Award in 2006, and in 2012, she announced the end of her career as a professional singer by stating that it is honourable to go back in time.

