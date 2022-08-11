Pooja Hegde looks adorable and stunning in a multicoloured dress

Pooja Hegde is a beautiful actress, no doubt.

She has the finest sartorial selections, slaying casual, glam, charming, elegant, and other looks.

The newest photos from her New York visit reveal she’s a fashionista.

Pooja Hegde is, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful actresses in the movie business. She is also an actress who has great style because she knows how to pull off any look, whether it’s casual, glam, cute, chic, or something else. The latest pictures from her trip to New York show that the actress is a real fashionista. Not only does she make us want to travel, but she also gives us all major fashion goals that we should all write down.

Pooja Hegde posted a few photos of herself from New York on her Instagram account. They are the perfect mix of hot and cute. She is seen posing in a backless, multicoloured dress on the streets of New York like a happy soul, and we can’t get enough of how pretty she looks. The actress went out to see the beautiful city with soft curls in her hair and light makeup. She also brought a handbag and comfortable shoes.

Pooja Hegde is on vacation in New York and is having a great time. Pooja seems to be enjoying the New York weather. She keeps her fans up to date with pictures and videos of her daily adventures.

On the work front, Pooja will soon be in Jana Gana Mana with Vijay Deverakonda, who played the tiger in Liger. The Beast actress will play the main character in the movie. Besides this, Pooja Hegde will also play the main female role in SSMB28, which stars Mahesh Babu. Trivikram Srinivas will be in charge of this drama, which has no name yet.

When it comes to her Bollywood career, Pooja has a movie with Salman Khan called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In Bollywood, she will also be in Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

