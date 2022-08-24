Pooja Hegde looks antique in new monochrome pic

Pooja Hegde is a well-known actress in the show business.

Pooja Hegde is a well-known actress in the show business. With her skills, she has made a name for herself in the business. She has worked on movies like Radhe Shyam, Beast, Housefull 4, and others. Pooja Hegde has a huge number of fans, and those fans can’t wait for her photos to be made public.

Speaking of which, the actress just recently posted a beautiful black-and-white photo on Instagram. In a big white hat, she looked like she was from the past. As soon as she posted the photo, her fans ran to the comment section to say nice things about it. Someone said, “You look beautiful.” “Very nice,” said another user.

Pooja went on vacation to New York a few weeks ago and posted some photos that made people want to drool. She shared some photos from a walk she took in New York, where she turned the city’s streets into a runway and wore her best outfit.

Work-wise, Pooja will soon be in the movie Jana Gana Mana with Vijay Deverakonda, who played the tiger in Liger. The Beast actress will play the main character in the movie. Besides this, Pooja Hegde will also play the main female role in SSMB28, which stars Mahesh Babu. Trivikram Srinivas will be in charge of this drama, which has no name yet.

When it comes to her Bollywood career, Pooja has a movie with Salman Khan called Bhaijaan, which used to be called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In Bollywood, she will also be in Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

