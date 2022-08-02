Popstar Polar aims for real-world debut, drawing inspiration from ABBA

Popstar Polar aims for a real-world debut, drawing inspiration from ABBA.

Popstar Polar aims for a real-world debut, drawing inspiration from ABBA. The digital team behind virtual singer and influencer Polar says she has aspirations to play in the real world after headlining a festival in the metaverse and is inspired by the avatar concerts started by Swedish music legends ABBA.

Polar, a brainchild of the media company TheSoul Publishing, is now exclusively accessible via social media and virtual worlds.

When she played her debut single “Close To You” in the computer game “Avakin Life” in 2021, her career took off. She now has 1.6 million TikTok followers and a YouTube account with more than 500,000 subscribers.

She was accessible to fans once more last month at the annual Solar Sounds Festival for the game, which garnered more than 4 million visitors in 2017, according to Victor Potrel, vice president of platform partnerships at TheSoul Publishing.

“I want to give a live performance in front of my actual supporters in a real setting. Perhaps it’s not as far away as people believe “In response to a query from Reuters, Polar stated.

While the massive metaverse audience was the main emphasis, Potrel said her team was also investigating ideas for potential real-world events.

He stated, “We think that’s a type possibility – to also bring Polar to the real world in this way. ABBA is conducting a series of performances where they are a hologram on stage.

Therefore, it is clear that we are considering design options and potential.

In the future, according to Potrel, there will be more mobility when it comes to the blending of digital and physical locations.

Maybe you won’t always be able to tell if you’re looking at a genuine artist or a synthetic one, he added.

