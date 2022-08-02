Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Popstar Polar aims for real-world debut, drawing inspiration from ABBA
Popstar Polar aims for real-world debut, drawing inspiration from ABBA

Popstar Polar aims for real-world debut, drawing inspiration from ABBA

Articles
Advertisement
Popstar Polar aims for real-world debut, drawing inspiration from ABBA

Popstar Polar aims for real-world debut, drawing inspiration from ABBA

Advertisement
  • Popstar Polar aims for a real-world debut, drawing inspiration from ABBA.
  • Brainchild of the media company is now exclusively accessible via social media and virtual worlds.
  • It is clear that they are considering design options and potential.
Advertisement

Popstar Polar aims for a real-world debut, drawing inspiration from ABBA. The digital team behind virtual singer and influencer Polar says she has aspirations to play in the real world after headlining a festival in the metaverse and is inspired by the avatar concerts started by Swedish music legends ABBA.

Polar, a brainchild of the media company TheSoul Publishing, is now exclusively accessible via social media and virtual worlds.

When she played her debut single “Close To You” in the computer game “Avakin Life” in 2021, her career took off. She now has 1.6 million TikTok followers and a YouTube account with more than 500,000 subscribers.

She was accessible to fans once more last month at the annual Solar Sounds Festival for the game, which garnered more than 4 million visitors in 2017, according to Victor Potrel, vice president of platform partnerships at TheSoul Publishing.

“I want to give a live performance in front of my actual supporters in a real setting. Perhaps it’s not as far away as people believe “In response to a query from Reuters, Polar stated.

While the massive metaverse audience was the main emphasis, Potrel said her team was also investigating ideas for potential real-world events.

Advertisement

He stated, “We think that’s a type possibility – to also bring Polar to the real world in this way. ABBA is conducting a series of performances where they are a hologram on stage.

Therefore, it is clear that we are considering design options and potential.

In the future, according to Potrel, there will be more mobility when it comes to the blending of digital and physical locations.

Maybe you won’t always be able to tell if you’re looking at a genuine artist or a synthetic one, he added.

Also Read

Selena Gomez opens up about her disturbed, depressing relation with Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez opens up about her disturbed, depressing relation with Justin Bieber

US popular singer Selena Gomez's past and failed relationship with singer Justin...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sidharth and Kiara looks happy in new wedding photos
Sidharth and Kiara looks happy in new wedding photos
Ayeza Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Ayeza Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Prince Harry recalls William helping him with his first panic attack
Prince Harry recalls William helping him with his first panic attack
John Legend is pleased with his
John Legend is pleased with his "best" valentine's day dates
Farhan Saeed criticizes citizens for being silent over rising inflation
Farhan Saeed criticizes citizens for being silent over rising inflation
Squid Game 2 to start filming this summer
Squid Game 2 to start filming this summer
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story