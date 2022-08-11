Popular YouTuber Nadir Ali posts first glimpse of his baby

Nadir Ali shared pictures of his baby boy on Instagram.

His fans congratulated him on the birth of the baby.

He got married to the love of his life in 2017.

Nadir Ali is the most famous and well-known artist, and his very funny pranks helped him get there. His YouTube channel, P4 Pakao, has brought him a lot of attention and praise. People all over the world love him because he has a great sense of humor and comes up with totally new tricks. He had been struggling for a long time, and he always said that no channel was even willing to give him a chance. He showed off his skills on his YouTube channel.

Apart from his successful career, Nadir has a beautiful wife, and the couple has recently welcomed a baby boy.

On Instagram, the YouTuber posted the first image of his child along with a very heartfelt caption.

Along with the adorable picture he wrote, “Nothing in Life Will Ever Make You As Happy As Father !! Love You Beta.”

Have a look:

As soon as the good news broke out on the Internet. His fans congratulated him on the birth of the baby in safety, and they are eagerly waiting to get a look at this cute baby.

It should be noted that Nadir got married to the love of his life Faiza in 2017.

