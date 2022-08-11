Advertisement
Edition: English
Popular YouTuber Nadir Ali posts first glimpse of his baby

Articles
Popular YouTuber Nadir Ali posts first glimpse of his baby

  • Nadir Ali shared pictures of his baby boy on Instagram.
  • His fans congratulated him on the birth of the baby.
  • He got married to the love of his life in 2017.
Nadir Ali is the most famous and well-known artist, and his very funny pranks helped him get there. His YouTube channel, P4 Pakao, has brought him a lot of attention and praise. People all over the world love him because he has a great sense of humor and comes up with totally new tricks. He had been struggling for a long time, and he always said that no channel was even willing to give him a chance. He showed off his skills on his YouTube channel.

Apart from his successful career, Nadir has a beautiful wife, and the couple has recently welcomed a baby boy.

On Instagram, the YouTuber posted the first image of his child along with a very heartfelt caption.

Along with the adorable picture he wrote, “Nothing in Life Will Ever Make You As Happy As Father !! Love You Beta.”

Have a look:

As soon as the good news broke out on the Internet. His fans congratulated him on the birth of the baby in safety, and they are eagerly waiting to get a look at this cute baby.

It should be noted that Nadir got married to the love of his life Faiza in 2017.

