Anne Heche had reservations about Portia de Rossi dating Ellen DeGeneres.

The actress revealed in a podcast interview that has resurfaced on the Internet after her death.

Heche has previously been in a relationship with Ellen.

Concerned about Portia de Rossi dating her ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres, Anne Heche expressed her concerns. In a podcast interview that has since been discovered online, the late actress said. Heche died last Friday at the age of 53 after colliding with a house in her automobile and suffering serious injuries.

The actress was eventually diagnosed as brain dead. Heche discussed a time when Rossi sought her counsel prior to suing the talk show host during a podcast interview with her co-host.

Heche and Ellen have previously been romantically involved. Heche claimed that Rossi believed that if she dated Ellen for three years, from 1997 to 2000, she would become a “poster child” for gay partnerships.

Heche admitted, “I warned Portia,” she continued, “Portia even questioned me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon], and Portia even said, ‘I’m going to go after Ellen,'” according to Page Six, in a 2021 episode of Better Together.

At the moment, Heche informed Rossi, “You won’t serve as the spokesperson, young lady, because guess what? That poster child is already taken, and it wasn’t in a good place either.” Added she, “But it won’t be any simpler for you.

Red flag, red flag, red flag, I’m telling you right now!” Heche continued by quietly disparaging de Rossi and likening her to a high-end automobile. Heche said, “I noticed Ellen drove a Porsche, and then she married one.

