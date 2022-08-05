Prince Andrew faces financial criticism over Sarah Ferguson debt

If Meghan Markle can be identified with Prince Andrew then why not Kate Middleton?
Prince Andrew debt dispute with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson continues, despite her recent purchase of a new £ 5 million London home.
The ex-couple is competing to sell their £17 million Swiss chalet in order to cover Duke’s mounting debts.
However, they have been served with a “freezing order” due to a massive unpaid bill owed to another Swiss couple.
Ferguson has stated that she is “constantly on the verge of financial bankruptcy,” but she has recently purchased a luxurious new home.
The Duke of Westminster, one of the country’s wealthiest men, previously owned the luxurious home.
According to The Mirror, a royal source stated, “The Duke and Duchess’s finances appear to be incredibly complex.”
“The sensible thing to do would be to repair any debts and to do away with any further controversy at all.”
In the meantime, another royal source stated, “The sums, although disputed, are clearly very, very large indeed.”
“It is not known who knew about this but the fact it has been made public is causing even more concern.”
“What is left to come out of the woodwork? It’s simply staggering.”
