Prince Andrew million pound fee to his accuser worried the queen?

Agreement is thought to include a “substantial donation to Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.”

Prince Andrew multi-million-pound payment to his accuser Virginia Guiffre, Queen Elizabeth’s financial secrecy was reportedly under scrutiny.

After settling the case out of court, the Duke of York reportedly agreed to pay Ms Guiffre up to £12 million. The agreement is thought to include a “substantial donation to Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.”

Andrew may have merely compensated his accuser, “$5.2million to $8.74million of the $21million originally reported to settle the case”, royal expert Daniela Elser quoted.

Elser stated, “These developments highlight an exceptionally thorny issue that is only going to get more and more urgent and fundamental for the Queen and in the years to come, Prince Charles when he takes the throne.”

“It comes down to this: The Queen and the royal family to this day, receive special treatment from the UK government when it comes to things like taxes and their wills, all the while they are allowed to conceal the true extent of their personal riches.”

“For more than a century Britons have swallowed the near total blackout when it comes to the Windsors and their stuffed wallets, but for how much longer?”

The Queen’s personal wealth was valued at £370 million by the Sunday Times Rich List, but her true wealth, as well as the Royal Family’s wealth, is unknown. The Royal Family’s income is said to be derived from the Sovereign Grant, which includes duchies and private wealth.