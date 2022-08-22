Prince Andrew ‘satirical’ musical will feature in interview

The musical Prince Andrew, the Musical was written by comedian Kieran Hodgson.

The broadcaster said that the show was created to pay homage to the channel’s history, “radical, irreverent and iconoclastic roots.”

The musical Prince Andrew, the Musical was written by comedian Kieran Hodgson, who will also play the Duke of York.

The programme will delve into the “key events, relationships, and controversies of Andrew’s life” featuring the infamous Emily Maitlis interview on Newsnight

The catastrophic 2019 interview, which was taped within Buckingham Palace, was an attempt to contain the fallout from his association with Giuffre.

Andrew denied having reported sexual contact with Giuffre or ever met her throughout the interview.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein have become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” he stated. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”