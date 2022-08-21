Prince Andrew wants new role in royal family

Prince Andrew is in “serious negotiations” with the monarch.

Prince Andrew reportedly spent three days alone at Balmoral with the Queen.

The Queen and he have discussed his options for the future.

Prince Andrew is said to be in “serious negotiations” with the monarch regarding his future following the Virginia Giuffre affair. Prince Andrew was the first to see mother Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral.

In the wake of a multi-million dollar settlement with his assault accuser Giuffre earlier this year, the Duke of York had all of his patronages and military titles revoked.

Prince Andrew reportedly spent three days alone at Balmoral with the Queen, where they engaged in “serious talks” regarding his future in the royal family, according to The Herald Sun.

According to the story’s source, Andrew requested some time alone with his mother to discuss his future.

“He is a 62-year-old guy and realises that he can’t spend the rest of his days hanging about at Royal Lodge in Windsor, walking his dogs, and riding horses,” a friend of Andrew’s stated.

He is considering his options. The Queen and he have discussed his options for the future.

The Sources claims that the father of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie spent three days in “intense negotiations” with the Queen regarding his future and his keen desire for a new post.

