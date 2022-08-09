Advertisement
Prince Charles accelerates his training for royal duties

Prince Charles accelerates his training for royal duties

  • Prince Charles appears to be “accelerating” his training for royal duties.
  • His mother, Queen Elizabeth, is gradually withdrawing from public life.
  • The 96-year-old monarch has bee—-n criticized for declining health and age.
In light of ongoing concerns about Queen Elizabeth’s health, Prince Charles appears to be “accelerating” his training for royal duties.

The Prince of Wales comes into the spotlight as the 96-year-old monarch reduces her official responsibilities and skips important engagements.

According to Peter Hunt, the BBC’s royal correspondent,

“Charles will accelerate his on-the-job training.”

“With the Queen progressively withdrawing from public life, the palace is keen to show the monarchy is safe in the hands of father and son,” the outlet claimed.

On behalf of his mother, the future King recently arrived at the Commonwealth Games in an Aston Martin convertible.

“Charles said on The Royal Family’s YouTube page, “I remember years ago, in the 60s, when I was a teenager, minding so much about all the things that were going on,”

“The uprooting of trees and hedgerows and draining of wet places,” he continued.

