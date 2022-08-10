Prince Charles’ cheeky response to a fan goes viral

A cheeky royal admirer asked Prince Charles out for a beer.

The prince’s amazing response had fans in stitches.

He was visiting Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games

Advertisement

When a cheeky royal admirer asked Prince Charles out for a beer, the prince’s amazing response had fans in stitches.

While in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games, the heir to the throne was strolling around Victoria Square when he stopped to say hello to several of the spectators. Local resident Daniel Walker thought he’d invite the Prince of Wales to join him as he passed through the plaza on his way to meet some pals for a drink. In the encounter’s video, Daniel can be heard yelling, “Charles, Charles, are you going for a beer?”

When Daniel asks him again, the prince turns around and asks, “What?” before cheekily responding, “Where?” that has the gathering in fits of laughter.”

Afterward, Daniel asks, “Anywhere, Albert’s Schloss?” Charles then adds, “Thank you very much.”

However, the 32-year-interaction old’s with the future King did not end there.

Also Read Prince Charles accelerates his training for royal duties Prince Charles appears to be "accelerating" his training for royal duties. His...

Advertisement

“I walked around and I could see his security man wanted to speak to me,” he said, according to Birmingham Live.

He said you can talk to him if you wait out here after I introduced myself. After waiting for about five minutes, Prince Charles approached me, shook my hand, and inquired about my work.

“He wished them luck in their endeavors. It has altered how I feel about Prince Charles. The Royal Family seemed arrogant to me. I live for jokes and laughter. My friends believed I was lying.”

Video of the interaction was then posted on Tik Tok, where it has since received thousands of views.

Charles has frequently been seen drinking a quick beer while out and about on engagements.

Also Read Russian oligarch donated $3 million to Prince Charles’ charity Prince Charles received $3 million in donations from a Russian tycoon with...