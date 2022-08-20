Prince Charles cooperation and ‘charm’ in Diana’s death probe

Former Detective Chief Superintendent David Douglas met Prince Charles at St. James’s Palace to get a witness statement.

Mr. Douglas thinks Diana’s death was “a tragic accident” and not a plot.

He says Charles was only a witness, not a suspect in any way shape or form.

Prince Charles was said to be willing to help detectives figure out what happened when Princess Diana died.

Mr Douglas told the media source about his meeting with the future King, “So it’s remarkable… but in actual fact, it was also unremarkable because it was a straightforward witness statement from someone who happened to be the Prince of Wales.”

“When we went in – I’d never met him before obviously – I found him charming. He was very polite, friendly. And we sat down – Lord Stevens, Prince of Wales, his private secretary, who was there also. So Michael, Peat, and myself, just the four of us in the room.”

“Lord Stevens obviously took the lead and talked to Prince Charles about that note and what became obvious was that Prince Charles knew nothing about that note, until it became public in 2003. He knew no more than we did.”

In the drawing room at St. James’s Palace, they talked to him for an hour to get a witness statement. He said, “That’s all it was.”

He said, “He could have refused to see us. He was only a witness, not a suspect in any way shape or form ‘I want to come and speak to you, I want you to explain what’s happening and I will tell you what I know.’”

