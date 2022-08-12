Prince Charles delivers a touching message for youth

Prince Charles penned a poignant message for the young people to mark International Youth Day.

He spoke about the ‘devastating impact’ of the pandemic on young people’s well-being.

Charles urged “all to come together” to support the world’s future workforce.

Prince Charles wrote a strong directive for the youngsters to check International Youth Day on Friday.

The Prince of Wales said something regarding the ‘staggering effect’ of the pandemic on youngsters’ prosperity on the event he said is “tremendously near my heart”.

“Today gives us all an opportunity to celebrate the incredible achievements of young people and, additionally, allows us to reflect on the impact that recent years have had on the younger generation,” the Future King communicated.

“In terms of the adversities they have faced, it is remarkable to see the resilience and ambition young people continue to show in the face of unprecedented global challenges,” he proceeded.

Charles likewise encouraged “all to come together to support the world’s future workforce”.

“There has been much to erode the hope of the younger generation,” he noted.

“Sadly, from speaking to young people, supported by my trust, I’ve heard how the pandemic has disrupted their crucial transitional years on the journey from school to work and from childhood to adulthood.”

In the mean time, the regal relative closed his message on a note: “Young people leaving education do not feel ready for the world of work. They are calling for us all to play our part and help provide them with the skills they need for the jobs of the future.”

