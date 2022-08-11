Prince Charles is very afraid about becoming king

Prince Charles is apparently dreading the day he becomes king.

Prince Charles is apparently dreading the day he becomes king.

In an interview with Penny Junor for Podcast Royal, she said, “This is a moment that he has really been dreading all of his life because getting the top job, the one he’s been training for and preparing for all these years, does inevitably mean the death of his mother and he loves his mother very dearly.”

It’s going to be a very brutal week, Junor continued. I have no doubt that the idea has him feeling quite afraid. Being extremely sensitive and emotional, he took the passing of his father very hard “Added he.

“He takes the loss of a loved one very seriously, and I imagine losing his mother would be just as terrible for him as it would be for anyone else.