Prince Charles took time out of his vacation to deliver a moving speech in support of International Youth Day. He delivered a cause that is “immensely close” to his heart.

The heir apparent declared: “Today is a chance for all of us to recognize the amazing accomplishments of young people and to consider how the last few years have impacted the next generation. It is impressive to observe young people’s resiliency and ambition in the face of tremendous global challenges, given the hardships they have suffered.”

The Prince of Wales emphasized how the current cost-of-living crises, the epidemic, and climate change are all affecting young people’s mental health.

“My Trust has seen time and time again that young people trying to take their next step into employment can become significantly hindered by poor mental health,” he said.

Additionally, he spoke about his own encounters with young people and emphasized the work. His charity, the Prince’s Trust, has been doing for the past 46 years.

To give his audience a boost, he concluded his speech with the encouraging words. “It is particularly vital that you know your perseverance is appreciated. Your resolve is admired, and that our commitment to you is obvious, in order to give you all the chance you deserve.”

Prince Charles established The Prince’s Trust in 1976 to assist young people between the ages of 11 and 30 in regaining control of their lives.

Over 950,000 people in the United Kingdom alone are thought to have benefited from the organization, which has operations in 18 nations.

The percentage of young people who are unemployed and report having a mental health condition has climbed from 11% in 2011 to over a third in 2022.

The recent study explains, from The Prince’s Trust UK and The Learning and Work Institute.

